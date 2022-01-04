Vicki Lawrence Reveals Betty White's Emotional Last Word

Betty White’s final word before she died on Friday showed how much love she had for her late husband, Allan Ludden.

That’s according to actor Vicki Lawrence, who worked with White on the 1980s sitcom “Mama’s Family.”

Lawrence told Page Six that as soon as she heard about White’s death, she contacted their mutual friend, Carol Burnett, who shared what she’d learned about White’s final moments.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” the 72-year-old Lawrence said. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

Allen Ludden and Betty White following their wedding at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 14, 1963. (Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images)

White was married to Ludden, who was best known for hosting game shows like “Password,” from 1963 until his death in 1981 at the age of 63.

HuffPost reached out to Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and friend, to fact check the story, but he could neither confirm nor deny the report.

However, Witjas told People that White never feared dying because “she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

