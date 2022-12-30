Vicki Lawrence Remembers Friend Betty White 1 Year After Golden Girls Star's Death: 'You Taught Me So Much'

As the first anniversary Betty White's death at 99 years old approaches, White's longtime friend and Mama's Family costar Vicki Lawrence, 73, remembers the laughs they shared, Betty's devotion to animals and why The Golden Girls' star loved being called a "great broad."

Betty, you taught me so much. I remember after our cat Sophie got run over by one of the neighborhood kids on a bicycle, both of her front legs were broken and she looked like a little Frankenstein with splints. The kids were devastated. My husband, Al [Schultz], said, "Go pour yourself a glass of wine and call Betty." You told me, "You're not putting her down. Take her to my orthopedic surgeon." And then I grabbed Al's credit card.

After I bought a dog from a pet store window, I got a lecture from you about rescue dogs who needed love. What was I thinking? I want you to know that every dog since then has been a rescue. We have two crazy mutts now.

VICKI!, from left: Betty White, Vicki Lawrence, 1992-94. ©Group W Productions/courtesy Everett Collection

When we were doing Mama's Family, you told me about a new pilot — "I think this is going to be the one," you said — and I lost you to The Golden Girls. Wow, it was the one. So many young people are still devoted to it.

I always remember how you loved bawdy and corny jokes. After you were once described as "a great broad," somebody asked, "Aren't you offended by that?" You said, "Oh, honey, that is such a great compliment! We've reached an age where we've seen and done enough and we're allowed to be great broads." Bold, raunchy, been-around-the-block-so-many-times-you're-dizzy broads.

MAMA'S FAMILY -- Season 2 Gallery -- Pictured: (l-r) Rue McClanahan as Aunt Fran Crowley, Vicki Lawrence as Thelma 'Mama' Crowley Harper, Betty White as Ellen Harper Jackson -- (Photo by: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

I miss being able to pick up the phone and talk. I'm getting older too, and nobody tells you how complicated this half of your life is. Boy, would I be asking you a lot of questions. I always used to say, "I hope I grow up to be Betty White." I feel so lucky to have known you.