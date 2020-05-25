Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way with Husband Ryan Culberson

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson is having a boy!

Briana’s husband Ryan Culberson announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a video of what appears to be a muzzleloader firing a puff of blue smoke into an empty field.

"GENDER REVEAL DAY!" Ryan wrote.

In another video, a small explosion can be seen from above a wooded area before blue smoke emerges.

"It’s a ??? 💖 💙" Ryan teased in the caption, before posting three blue heart emojis in the comments section.

Gunvalson, 58, also gushed about her daughter's growing family, commenting, "Congratulations Culberson’s!!!"

"thank you!" Ryan replied to his mother-in-law.

The baby on the way will be Briana, 33, and Ryan's third son. The couple — who tied the knot in October 2011 — also share sons Troy and Owen.

The proud parents first announced the pregnancy in April, with Ryan sharing a photo of five safety pins to resemble members of their expanding family.

“With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” Ryan captioned the post in reference to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“November can’t come soon enough!” Ryan added, revealing when the baby is due.

At the time, Gunvalson congratulated the happy couple, re-sharing Ryan's post with the caption: “Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way. Congratulations Briana and Ryan.”

Earlier this year, Gunvalson shared that she has postponed her wedding with fiancé Steve Lodge in the wake of the global health crisis.

"I’m not in the right mindset,” the former reality star told PEOPLE in April.

Gunvalson and Lodge announced their engagement in April 2019.

