Vicki Gunvalson Throws Baby Shower for Daughter Briana Culberson Before Arrival of Fourth Grandchild

Vicki Gunvalson is celebrating her first granddaughter!

In anticipation of the arrival of her fourth grandchild in March, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum threw her daughter, Briana Culberson, a pink-themed baby shower at Farmhouse on the North in Barrington, Illinois.

The former reality star, 49, shared snapshots on Instagram Saturday to commemorate the event in honor of her 34-year-old daughter.

"So fun showering my beautiful daughter for her baby girl due soon. May the Lord bless you with a healthy happy baby girl," Gunvalson wrote in the caption, adding that her niece is also pregnant and due within weeks of Culberson's baby.

The proud grandma also documented the weekend festivities on her Instagram Story, sharing a smiling selfie of herself and Culberson. "My baby girl is having a baby girl ❤️," Gunvalson wrote.

Other videos captured the soon-to-be mom of four opening presents, which were in line with the pink theme.

In August, it was revealed that Culberson was pregnant again, just nine months after welcoming now 14-month-old son Hank in November 2020.

"The grand finale coming March!" her husband, Ryan Culberson, wrote alongside an image of paper clips symbolizing the news (He previously used similar imagery to announce they were expecting).

Briana and Ryan — who recently celebrated 10 years of marriage — are also parents to sons Owen, 7, and Troy, 9.

That same month, Gunvalson showed love for her grandkids on Instagram, writing, "Look at my beautiful 3 grandsons and how fast they are growing up. ... I love them to the moon and back."