Vicki Gunvalson Shares Decorating Update on Her New Puerto Vallarta Condo: It's 'Coming Together Nicely'

Vicki Gunvalson is making her new Puerto Vallarta condo feel like home!

Last month, the Bravo alum revealed in an Instagram video post that she had officially moved south of the border to a condo she purchased in Mexico at the end of May. Over the weekend, Gunvalson gave fans some decorating updates on her new residence in the resort city.

Sharing a series of snaps on her Instagram story, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 58, showed a peek into how she's styling her dining and living room. She seems to be embracing her tropical location with a vibrant green and orange color scheme.

"First 4 pillows and orange rug delivered this week. More to come," she captioned a snap of her cozy new living room area, which features a large beige couch decorated with orange and green floral pillows.

Opposite the couch sits a "new lime green custom swivel conversation chair" and a marble coffee table.

Next to her living room nook is where Gunvalson placed her dining room table, which was coordinated with green and orange plush chairs. Unfortunately, her "marble table broke in transit" she explained to her fans, as she waits for a replacement.

For artwork, the reality star commissioned a painter to recreate a favorite photograph for her, which she then hung over her dresser.

Gunvalson also shared a snap of her den area, which she outfitted in a similar color scheme with deep orange couches and a floral rug. "Den is coming together nicely too," she captioned the post.

When she first moved in, the reality star told fans that she would be donating the home's existing furniture and bedding to "an orphanage" and hiring a decorator to redesign the space.

The Chicago native has called her move to Mexico one of the "best decisions" of her life.

"I took a leap of faith, I ended up closing on a condo last month and I got here last night," she explained to fans in a video in July, filming herself in front of a view of the ocean from the condo's balcony. "And I thought, you know what? This was what was meant to be."

Since moving, she has also put her longtime California home in Coto de Caza on the market. Gunvalson listed the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house for $3.35 million, per the Los Angeles Times.