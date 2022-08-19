Vicki Gunvalson Says She Cried When She Heard Tamra Judge Was Returning to RHOC : 'I Have FOMO'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Television personality Vicki Gunvalson attends her breakup party at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Vicki Gunvalson will always be the O.G. of the O.C.

The reality star, who made her return to the Housewives franchise on season 2 of Bravo's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to chat about a variety of topics, including longtime friend Tamra Judge rejoining Real Housewives of Orange County for its 17th season.

"Of course I'm excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn't … yes, I have FOMO (fear of missing out). I'm like any other woman that would be feeling that way," Gunvalson, 60, said. "I'm also, now … it's been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she's going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I didn't get the call [to come back]."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB -- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Premiere Event at The Bowery Hotel in New York, June 21st, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson -- (Photo by: Noam Galai/Peacock via Getty Images)

Noam Galai/Peacock/Getty

Though the Coto Insurance founder said she was bummed about not returning to RHOC after starring on the hit reality series – which pioneered the Housewives franchises – from 2006 to 2019 for a whopping 14 seasons, Gunvalson told Daily Pop she appreciated the time spent with Judge, 54, on Girls Trip.

"Tamra and I had our nightly recaps in the bed every night, for at least an hour to three hours, and of course they can't show that, because it would be too boring and long, but that was really our reset time, [we] talked about the day, we talked about other girls — who we liked, who we didn't like," Gunvalson revealed.

In July, Judge confirmed she would be returning to RHOC as a full-time Housewife during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"The judge is back, and drama is in session," she said, after taking an orange off the show's set.

"Ladies and gentleman, it's true — Tamra Judge is returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County," Cohen added.

Judge announced her exit from the long-running series in January 2020, telling PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."

Production on season 17 of RHOC was expected to begin filming in July. No airdate has been announced yet.