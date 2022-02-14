Vicki Gunvalson Clarifies that She Had 'Cancer Cells' That Led to Her 'Full Hysterectomy'

Julie Mazziotta
·2 min read
NUP_184855_0474.JPG
NUP_184855_0474.JPG

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki Gunvalson is clarifying that she didn't have cancer, but instead had cancerous cells that concerned her doctors and required a "full hysterectomy."

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, had said in November during a podcast interview with Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis that she "had cancer."

"I just had my whole f---ing uterus taken out," she told him.

At the time, Gunvalson didn't elaborate on her condition, and neither Lewis nor his other guest, Gunvalson's fellow former RHOC star Tamra Judge, followed up with questions about her health.

Speaking Friday with Page Six, the reality star gave more details about her health scare.

"I had a full hysterectomy because I had cancer cells in my uterus and cervix," Gunvalson explained.

The process was fairly straightforward, she added.

"They took it out — no chemo, no radiation. It wasn't a two-year battle, like they misconstrued. It was two years ago."

Gunvalson said that while she was not formally diagnosed with cancer, doctors did find cancer cells that they "noted" and removed during the hysterectomy out of concern.

"You don't go get a full hysterectomy because you have nothing else to do tomorrow," she pointed out. "He took it out. When I went for the post-op, she said, 'Good thing you took it out. We did see cancer cells.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her 'Newest Condo' in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Gunvalson said that she wanted to clarify what had actually happened after her words "got pushed into all these other lies."

"That's it. It's gone, it's done, it's finished, but it then got pushed into all these other lies out there, so the truth is always the truth," she said.

Gunvalson had brought up her cancer scare during Lewis' podcast while talking about her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, who came under controversy in 2016 for admitting to forging medical records relating to his alleged cancer diagnosis in order to make it appear as though he had been a patient at cancer hospital City of Hope. Ayers maintains that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013.

Gunvalson is currently suing Ayers over unpaid loans.

