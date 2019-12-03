Vickhoff Lie, McKennis tie for fastest training time at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and Alice McKennis of the United States posted the fasted times Tuesday in the first downhill training run for this week's women's alpine skiing World Cup stop at Lake Louise.

Lie and McKennis posted times of one minute 52.54 seconds, 0.17 seconds faster than American star Mikaela Shiffrin.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., the lone Canadian to ski Tuesday, was 20th, 2.24 seconds back of the leaders.

Toronto's Candace Crawford and Roni Remmi of Collingwood, Ont., did not start their runs.

Training continues through Thursday, with downhill races Friday and Saturday and a Super G race Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.

