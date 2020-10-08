Vice presidential debate reaction, Hurricane Delta, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Thursday

Post-debate, Harris and Pence jump back on the campaign trail

In the wake of Wednesday night's first and only vice presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will jump back on the campaign trail Thursday and move from Utah to Arizona. Harris will join Joe Biden, her running mate at the top of the Democratic ticket, on the trail for the first time and meet with tribal leaders in Phoenix and then give a speech and take a bus tour through Phoenix and Tempe. Pence plans a campaign stop in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria for an event at a tactical equipment manufacturer. The announcement of Pence's planned Arizona stop followed President Donald Trump's cancellation of multiple planned stops after he contracted COVID-19. Wednesday's debate in Salt Lake City — moderated by USA TODAY's Susan Page — featured less zaniness and cross talking than the first debate between Trump and Biden, but also featured tense moments as Pence and Harris hit each other on taxes, climate change and COVID-19.

Florida's online voter registration system back in the spotlight

U.S. Chief Judge Mark Walker could decide Thursday whether to grant a request to stop Florida from enforcing its voter registration deadline for the general election after the online system crashed due to an “unprecedented” volume of traffic. For several hours before Monday’s midnight deadline, voters encountered error messages and delays in trying to get on the state’s website, after several days of intermittent glitches and interruptions. ”Would-be voters attempting to register to vote through the system were faced with error messages instead of successful voter registrations,” a coalition of voting rights groups said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Tallahassee against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Laurel Lee. The move comes as a recent poll by Suffolk University and the USA TODAY Network found that the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Bien is tied in Florida, less than 30 days before the general election.

Hurricane Delta restrengthens to Category 2, heads toward Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta restrengthened to a Category 2 storm early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph as it charged toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected sometime Friday near the Louisiana coast, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and hurricane watches Wednesday for portions of the northwestern and northern Gulf Coast ahead of Delta, which battered Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines. Delta could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, to the central Gulf Coast through parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley. Heavy rainfall could result in flash, urban and small stream flooding along with minor river flooding, according to the hurricane center. When Delta moves inland, heavy rain is expected in the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic region this weekend, the center said.

Regal will close all US theaters

Cinema chain Cineworld will close all of its movie theaters in the United States on Thursday after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules. The closures affect all 536 U.S.-based Regal Cinemas and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K., according to a Regal news release. Some 45,000 employees are affected. Cineworld did not share any plans for a reopening date. Regal is the second-largest exhibitor in the U.S., after AMC Theatres. Producers said last week that the James Bond thriller, “No Time to Die,” slated to open in November, is being delayed until April 2, 2021, because of the effect of the pandemic on theatrical business.

Next up in Nobel prizes: Literature

The week-long celebration of Nobel prizes continues Thursday with the announcement of the 2020 winner in literature. Last year, the Swedish Academy gave out 2018 and 2019 prizes to Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian author Peter Handke respectively. The rare double announcement came after no literature prize was awarded in 2018 due to sex abuse allegations that rocked the academy. Prizes in medicine, physics and chemistry were awarded earlier this week. Still to come are the high-profile Nobel Peace Prize on Friday and the economics prize on Monday.

