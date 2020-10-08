'We can and will have a respectful exchange': Harris, Pence wave to crowd, sit behind plexiglass to begin vice presidential debate

WASHINGTON – All eyes are on the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris in the first and only vice presidential debate.

The pair entered the stage on Wednesday night, waving to the audience before acknowledging each other and taking their seats.

"We want a debate that is lively, but Americans also deserve a discussion that is civil. These are torturous times, but we can and will have a respectful exchange about the big issues," moderator Susan Page of USA TODAY said in what appeared to a be a reference to last week's contentious debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's battle with COVID-19, which triggered a coronavirus19 outbreak at the White House in recent days, prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to change what was already an unconventional debate series due to the ongoing pandemic.

Much like last week's bruising cage match between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris ditched the traditional handshake that typically opens the debate.

The pair are not standing behind podiums but are instead seated at tables that are spaced 12 feet and 3 inches apart.

Pence and Harris are also separated by plexiglass, a request made by Democrats but initially rebuffed by the vice president's team. Pence's staff argued it was not necessary to protect against the spread of COVID-19 but later conceded to using the dividers. The candidates are also separated from moderator Susan Page of USA TODAY by plexiglass.

More: Watch the vice presidential debate with live fact-checking by USA TODAY's team of experts

Trump, McEnany, others test positive:More than two dozen administration officials, associates and others have tested positive

Page personally chose the debate topics, which were not disclosed ahead of time. The debate will be divided into nine segments of approximately 10 minutes each, with both candidates having two minutes each to answer.

Page will use the remainder of the time in each segment to continue the discussion.

Coronavirus, which has shaped the 2020 election more than any other issue, is expected to be front and center at Wednesday night's debate. More than 210,000 Americans have died from the virus.

After several of the president's family members flouted Cleveland Clinic safety protocols by taking off their masks while sitting in the audience of last week's debate, the commission said it will remove anyone who refuses to wear a mask.

"You have to have a mask to get in this hall," Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chair of the Commission of Presidential Debates told CNN on Wednesday. "If you get in the hall and take the mask off, you will be approached and asked to put the mask back on. If you don’t put the mask back on, you’ll be removed from the premises.”

Wednesday's showdown is the first face-to-face match-up between the campaigns since last week's acrimonious debate between Trump and Biden. The president continues to trail Biden in national polls. A new CNN/SSRS poll released Tuesday found 57% of likely voters support Biden while 41% support Trump.

Both Harris and Pence announced they tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the debate.

Contributing: Savannah Behrmann

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vice presidential debate: Harris, Pence face off behind plexiglass