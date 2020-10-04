Vice President Pence, second lady again test negative for COVID-19, White House says

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence were again tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and received negative results, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

The results are the third negative results the couple has received in the past week since President Donald Trump announced early Friday both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence is expected to resume in-person campaigning this week with a stop in Arizona on Thursday, a day after he is set to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Sunday on NBC News "Meet the Press" that Pence is "going to have a very full aggressive schedule as will the first family" and that he had "no concerns at all" about it.

"We're in a campaign. We have a month to go. We see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out there campaigning," Miller said.

More: Vice President Mike Pence to continue campaigning despite Trump COVID diagnosis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Pence, Karen Pence again test negative for coronavirus