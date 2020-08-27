Vice President Mike Pence calls election a choice on whether 'America remains America'

Speaking at the historic fort that inspired the national anthem, Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said the election will define the country for generations to come.

“It's not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or more Democrat,” Pence said in his remarks during the Republican National Convention. “The choice in this election is whether America remains America.”

Pence made his convention appearance from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, the site of an 1814 battle against the British that moved Francis Scott Key to write what became the national anthem.

A replica of the 15-star, 15-stripe “Star-Spangled Banner” that Key wrote about waved above the national monument as Pence spoke in front of an audience that included veterans.

"President Trump set our nation on a path to freedom and opportunity from the very first day of this administration," Pence said. "But Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline."

Pence called the Democratic nominee “nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left.”

He said Biden would double down on the "very policies that are leading to unsafe streets and violence in America’s cities."

And he said if voters want a president who “falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted,” Pence said, then Trump is “not your man.”

Vice President Mike Pence is joined by President Donald Trump after speaking from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland during the Republican National Convention.

Trump has taken a tough stance on the football players who have knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Even after the National Football League said in June that such “peaceful protests” should be allowed, Trump has said he’d rather the NFL not play if players choose to kneel in protest.

In 2017, Pence walked out of an Indianapolis Colts game after some of the San Francisco 49ers knelt during the anthem.

`The violence must stop'

On Wednesday, Pence called for an end to rioting and looting in his convention speech that continued a “law and order” theme set earlier in the night.

“Let me be clear: The violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” Pence said, addressing without specifics the cause of the recent turmoil in Wisconsin after the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man shot multiple times in the back by a police officer.

"We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color," he said.

Pence accused Biden of not saying “one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country” when addressing the Democrats' convention last week.

Hours before Pence spoke, Biden released a video addressing the shooting of Blake . Biden said protests over police brutality are "a right and absolutely necessary” but “burning down communities is not protest. It's needless violence.”

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Joel Goldstein, a vice presidential scholar, said Pence gave a classic speech of a vice president running for re-election. He attacked the opposition, praised the president and sounded themes of the campaign.

