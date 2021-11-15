Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ohio on Friday to tout infrastructure deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Columbus on Friday as President Joe Biden's administration touts the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that he was scheduled to sign into law Monday afternoon.

A White House official said Harris will discuss how the package will "benefit Ohioans, drive the creation of good-paying union jobs, and create a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure." Further details were not immediately available.

Columbus will be the vice president's first travel stop after Monday's signing, underscoring the importance that federal officials have placed on Ohio during infrastructure talks.

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Urban League of Greater Southern Ohio CEO Eddie Koen speaks during the transportation round table on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati. Vice President Kamala Harris is making her first official visit as vice president to the Tri-State area. The round table is part of the America Back on Track tour.

CNN held a town hall with Biden in Cincinnati earlier this year and pledged to "fix that damn bridge of yours" — a reference to the beleaguered Brent Spence Bridge.

Under the legislation, Ohio is projected to receive $9.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $483 million to repair and replace bridges over a five-year period. It will get an estimated $100 million to expand broadband access, $253 million for airports, $1.2 billion for public transportation and $1.4 billion dedicated to water infrastructure projects.

The Buckeye State can also compete for grants through programs like the Bridge Investment Act, which could help fund a $2.5 billion project to build a new bridge next to the Brent Spence.

In the Columbus area, local officials hope to use the extra money for construction projects and more zero- and low-emission buses for the Central Ohio Transit Authority, among other initiatives.

"There’s a lot in here that’s great for Ohio, and central Ohio in particular has a lot of traffic congestion because of the tremendous growth that central Ohio has seen," Sen. Rob Portman said Monday.

