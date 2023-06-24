Vice President Kamala Harris visit will mean Charlotte traffic snarls Saturday

Expect congestion and delays on Charlotte roads all day Saturday for Vice President Kamala Harris’ scheduled appearance at Grady Cole Center, police said.

Roads will be temporarily closed and detours in place “to ensure the safety and security of the VP and all attendees,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter. Police didn’t say which roads are going to be closed.

Harris in in Charlotte to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down abortion rights in Roe v. Wade.

Roads could be a mess from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., especially near Grady Cole Center in the 300 block of North Kings Drive, police said.

If you’re headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, leave earlier than you normally would, according to CMPD.

Police said they also will be “actively directing and monitoring” traffic in uptown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.