Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Common, Jeezy And Other Artists At Event Marking 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop

Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of hip hop on Saturday with a first-of-its-kind celebration at the vice president’s residence on Saturday.

“Half a century later, it is clear, hip hop will not be erased. Hip hop is here to stay,” Harris told guests, according to a pool report.

Among those at the event, per the pool report, were Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shante.

Among the 400 or so also present at the event were Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

“This is a hip hop household!” said Doug Emhoff, the first gentleman, after he was introduced by comedian Deon Cole.

The event was held in collaboration with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.

Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, told guests, “There is not a single genre that has not absorbed something essential from hip hop.”

He then praised Harris and told the crowd, “Our vice president was rooted in hip hop, and it’s essential to who she is. Isn’t that cool?”

