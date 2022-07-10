Vice President Kamala Harris on abortion rights: Democrats took them for granted

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON - : Democrats took abortion rights for granted, Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview broadcast Sunday.

Coming two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, Harris told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that Democrats considered it to be an issue that would not be revisited.

"We certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled," Harris said. "And that's why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times."

In a wide-ranging interview, Harris emphasized that women should be able to decide whether to have an abortion and that "government should not be making that decision for a woman," she added, "Let people make the most intimate decisions that are about what I call heart and home, which includes contraception, which includes same-sex marriage. Let them make that and be free to make those decisions without government interference."

Harris and abortion: Abortion rights activists look to VP Kamala Harris for help in midterm election fight

Biden weighs public health emergency

President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday that he is asking staff to evaluate if he has the authority to declare a public health emergency for abortion access. He said, ultimately, his goal is "to reinstate Roe v wade as a national law by passing a law through the United States Congress," which he'll sign.

Facing pressure from his party to act more aggressively on abortion, Biden announced steps his administration is taking last week, which include making legal representation available to women who choose to go out of state for the procedure and protecting access to medication.

Harris said the nation needs a Congress supporting women's right to choose.

Biden on making abortion legal: Biden backs change to filibuster rules to codify abortion and privacy rights into law

"So what does this mean?" she said. "It means that we're looking at elections coming up in 120-something days, they're going to be about who serves in Congress, and we need a pro-choice Congress."

Biden said in June that he would support changing filibuster rules in the Senate to simplify a right to abortion and a right to privacy into federal law following the Supreme Court's decision.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris concedes Democrats took abortion rights for granted

