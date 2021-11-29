Vice President Harris to visit Charlotte this week

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Charlotte on Thursday to promote the infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden, a White House official said Monday.

Joining Harris are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, to discuss how the law will upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and create union jobs.

Congress passed the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 6 and sent it to the Democratic president who signed the legislation into law on Nov. 15. It passed with some bipartisan backing from Republicans like Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina, although not from the state’s House members.

At a ceremony outside the White House, Biden said the legislation would change Americans’ lives for the better.

Now Harris will break down the impact on North Carolinians.

Harris made a similar trip on Nov. 19 to Columbus, Ohio, where she and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh met with workers from the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 189 and discussed the bill’s benefits for Ohio.

Harris, a former senator, also used her time with the union workers to urge senators to pass the Build Back Better Act, saying that it is a way to lower costs for families and strengthen the economy.

Harris’s visit to North Carolina comes on the heels of Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Fort Bragg last week for an early Thanksgiving dinner.