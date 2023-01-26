Vic Reeves and wife Nancy Sorrell celebrate 20 years of marriage with tribute posts

Vic Reeves and Nancy Sorrell have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary (Getty Images)

Vic Reeves and Nancy Sorrell have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Reeves, 63 and former model Sorrell, 48, married in 2003, after first meeting two years prior on the BBC2 show I Love 1991.

The happy couple paid tribute to each other as they marked their special anniversary by posting several photographs of themselves together on Instagram on Wednesday.

In one of the snaps shared, Reeves and Sorrell were wearing T-shirts featuring photos of themselves in short brown wigs, along with the words ‘20 years’.

“Happy Anniversary to us. Thank you for all of our lovely messages,” the couple captioned.

The post also showed Reeves and Sorrell’s faces imposed on illustrations.

A second Instagram post shared by Sorrell revealed a collage of photos of the couple enjoying personal moments together.

Sorrell captioned it: “20 years of love. Happy 20th Wedding Anniversary to my hubby. Love you Jimbo to the moon and back.”

A third snap shared on the social networking platform showed the couple dressed in their finest ensembles, with Reeves in a grey pinstriped suit and Sorrell in a sparkly red gown, having celebrated their anniversary at Eastwell Manor.

Shortly after first meeting, Reeves invited Sorrell on his show Shooting Stars with Bob Mortimer, and since then the pair have been inseparable.

The couple have twin daughters Nell and Elizabeth, 16. Sorrell is also stepmother to Reeves’ children Alice, 29, and Louis, 25, shared with his first wife Sarah Vincent.

Sorrell previously opened up about how “tough” it was for her dealing with the criticism over her 15-year age gap with Reeves at the beginning of their relationship.

She told The Sun: “They said it was never going to last and that it was only going to last two weeks. They would point out the age difference but it was irrelevant to us.

“At the beginning it was tough. We didn’t understand why people kept saying our relationship would end. But we just ignored it.

“People we knew personally were fine about us but everyone else just thought our relationship wouldn’t work and that it was a joke.”

Sorrell continued to say that, 20 years later, she’s proud to have proved the naysayers wrong as her marriage with Reeves has gone from strength to strength.