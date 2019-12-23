Vic Fangio: Drew Lock has shown he 'definitely could be The Guy' for Broncos

The Denver Broncos have seen rookie Drew Lock start their last four games.

In that time, the Broncos have gone 3-1. While their season will end this Sunday, head coach Vic Fangio believes there’s reason for optimism heading into 2020.

‘He could be The Guy’

Fangio met with media on Monday, after Denver’s 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions the day before. It was a day that saw Lock complete three-quarters of his passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. He led the Broncos on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, pulling them from a 17-13 deficit to the win. Denver controlled the ball for over 36 minutes, thanks in part for 109 rushing yards on 19 carries by Phillip Lindsay.

Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos posted a come-from-behind win over Detroit on Sunday. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

For his four starts, Lock has completed 83-of-128 passes (64.8 percent) for 843 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Fangio was complimentary of Lock, a second-round pick out of Missouri this year.

“He’s done enough to show that he definitely could be The Guy,” Fangio said. “And we’re looking for that to be the case.”

Teammate Tim Patrick is a big believer in Lock as well, saying after Sunday’s win, “His swagger is contagious. The way he carries himself, it’s hard not to have fun out there. You see him celebrating, getting into it with other players. That’s a guy you want to follow.”

‘He used those 10 weeks to his advantage’

Fangio explained that Lock took full advantage of the 10 regular season weeks when he sat, first watching Joe Flacco start and then Brandon Allen.

“You know, I think the biggest jump he’s made — and I think I’ve said this before — was he really used those 10 weeks he was off to his advantage,” Fangio said. “I think he learned more about the NFL, all the things that go with playing quarterback in the NFL.

“Whereas I think in training camp he was a bit inundated with everything, and I think those 10 weeks were really beneficial to him.”

