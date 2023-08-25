Vibrant Windrush-themed bus to feature at Notting Hill Carnival

The Windrush-themed bus, set to feature at this weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival (Transport for London)

A vibrantly-designed bus marking 75 years since the arrival of passengers on the SS Empire Windrush will form part of this weekend’s Notting Hill Carnival, Transport for London (TfL) has revealed.

The double-decker, covered in a wrap created by artist Baraka Carberry, will feature as part of the TfL float during the parade on Sunday and Monday.

Featuring three characters – an older person and two younger descendants - the artwork captures the generations of people who have shaped the stories of Windrush and the carnival.

The fabric of the characters’ clothing is comprised of photographs from the London Transport Museum, featuring people, places and symbols that have shaped the Windrush legacy, along with memories from the carnival.

Following the carnival, the wrapped zero-emission bus will be in service throughout Black History Month in October.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I’m delighted that this beautifully designed bus will tell the powerful story of the Windrush generation and their descendants, and their impact on the carnival, the transport network and all aspects of our lives.

“It is a fitting tribute to the Caribbean men, women and children who came to London all those years ago and have helped make our capital the greatest city in the world.”

TfL separately advised all those attending the carnival to plan their journeys in advance, as more than two million people are expected to attend this weekend.

While planned closures on the transport network are being kept to a minimum, there will be some changes to bus service routes and times, especially in west London, due to road closures.

The carnival takes place in Notting Hill but it also spills into the streets of Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Park, Westbourne Grove and Bayswater.

To reduce congestion, TfL said carnival attendees should consider using larger, well-connected stations nearby such as Paddington or Shepherd’s Bush.

The Monday carnival parade begins close to Westbourne Park Tube at 10am, moving down Westbourne Park Road — past the first judging zone — and along Chepstow Road to Westbourne Grove — the second judging zone — before arriving at Ladbroke Grove.

Performers then loop back down Kensal Road, parallel to Grand Union Canal, and onto Elkstone Road before turning back towards the starting point.

This year’s carnival is the 55th edition of one of the world’s biggest street parties, and the largest in Europe by a distance. It is today thought to generate almost £100m for the London economy.