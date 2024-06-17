Vibes around Bears HC Matt Eberflus are different now

Last season, it seemed like there would be no chance that Matt Eberflus would return to the Chicago Bears as their head coach in 2024. He didn’t have the best reputation early because the team did a lot of losing in his first two seasons. It certainly wasn’t all on him as the roster was in shambles, which made it hard to win.

Eberflus didn’t do a good job with the media, which made people wonder about his ability to lead this franchise. The Bears had a strong end to the 2023 season, which cooled the seat down just a tad. But then there was an all-time great coaching free-agent class available. Still, Chicago stuck to their plan and didn’t fire Eberflus just to pursue a big name.

Now, over the last few months, we’ve seen a different Matt Eberflus. Not only did he change his overall look, but he also changed the way he approached the media and coaching in general. There’s a completely new vibe that surrounds him.

It is also very clear that general manager Ryan Poles, who has done a great job since taking over, loves Eberflus. He wants to win with him, and you have to respect Poles for going with his guy no matter what others think.

But the pressure isn’t off Eberflus just because he got the backing of his GM this offseason. Eberflus needs to win football games in 2024, and he’s set up to do so. A rookie QB is coming in, but he is one that they can win with. The tools are there for Caleb Williams to score big-time points with a great defense backing him up. If they don’t hit the ground running, Eberflus’s seat will start to warm up again.

Nobody wants this guy to fail. Players, coaches, fans, and local media all want to see the Bears win. With Eberflus coming in with a whole new feel, it is fair to give him the chance he deserves with a good roster to coach up.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire