New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out

·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A smiling crowd of unmasked people filling the largest room in the White House. A visiting head of state welcomed with pomp, circumstance and handshakes. A 94-year old Medal of Honor recipient receiving a joyous hug from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House is springing back to life.

Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. More West Wing staffers are turning up there for work and more reporters will be doing so as well, as the White House spreads the message that a return to normal is possible with vaccinations.

There are lingering concerns about safety and mixed messaging — the same contradictions and confusions that are popping up across a nation that is gingerly re-opening. But the images of a reopened, relaxed White House stand in striking contrast to the days when it was the site of several COVID-19 outbreaks last year, a sign of just how far the pandemic has begun to recede in the United States.

"We’re back," White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared at Friday's daily briefing. “I can confirm we’re a warm and fuzzy crew and we like to hug around here.”

The changes within the White House over the past week were swift and sweeping. Hugs were in, masks were (mostly) out. There was no need to stand six feet apart. And no one seemed to enjoy the shift more than Biden, the most back-slapping and tactile of politicians.

The president had been happy to announce the relaxed mask guidance when he appeared in the Rose Garden on May 13 without a mask, just hours after the CDC said those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in most settings. That cheerfulness carried over this past week into a series of larger public events that would have been out of bounds earlier in Biden’s presidency.

For the second straight day, the White House on Friday opened the East Room –- the executive mansion’s largest room –- to scores of outside guests. Smiling broadly, Biden awarded the Medal of Honor for the first time as commander in chief, giving it to 94-year-old retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. for acts of bravery during the Korean War some 70 years ago.

The White House timed Friday’s ceremony to coincide with the visit of South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, who joined Biden at the event before their policy meetings. Both world leaders repeatedly clasped Puckett’s hands and crowded in for a photo with the war hero’s extended family.

A day earlier, an even larger group of lawmakers and other guests were on hand to witness Biden sign legislation to counter an alarming spike in crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, were among the lawmakers trading hugs and kisses.

“The nicest part is being able to shake hands again and to see people’s smiles,” Collins marveled at one point.

Afterward, lawmakers who helped shepherd the legislation through Congress surrounded Biden as he signed the measure into law. The president also engaged in an act that had largely disappeared from official Washington during the pandemic: He shook hands with a few guests before leaving.

Earlier that day, he had welcomed the newest Kennedy Center honorees to the White House for a visit that marked the return of celebrity wattage to the property.

By multiple accounts from Kennedy Center Honors recipients, the White House event was high-spirited, with Biden seemingly thrilled to have visitors.

Debbie Allen called the president, “so engaging and open. He spent a lot more time with us than I expected.”

Joan Baez said the official visit “turned into a jolly romp,” included a tour of the Rose Garden and culminated in Baez singing for Biden.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the number of journalists allowed inside the White House shrunk once the pandemic hit, with the briefing room only about a quarter full for Psaki's daily question-and-answer sessions.

Capacity is slated to go to 50 percent soon, with the goal of a full return by summer. The daily COVID-19 testing requirement for staff and most journalists was also expected to soon be waived for the fully vaccinated. And the parking spaces around the West Wing and Eisenhower Executive Office Building have been fuller as of late.

Psaki said the effort to return to a more normal vibe was part of "continuing to open the White House up, the people’s house up to the American people.”

But questions remain about protocol.

Abiding by the safety guidelines is a matter of the honor system. And Psaki acknowledged Friday that the White House did not have plans to verify vaccination status. Members of the administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have continued, at times, to offer confusing guidance on exactly when, and by whom, a mask should still be worn.

Yet in most ways, the mood has changed dramatically.

The first image that Americans saw of Biden at the White House as president was on Inauguration Day, as he sat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office wearing a mask. Aiming to draw a stark contrast with the Trump White House, which took a cavalier attitude toward the virus within the building, the Democratic administration consistently erred on the side of caution, at times exceeding precautions recommended by the CDC.

For months, Biden had privately groused that the pandemic prevented him from having face-to-face meetings with lawmakers and world leaders alike, and he chafed at having to conduct diplomacy by Zoom.

On Friday, the White House unfurled all of its traditional in-person pageantry for Moon's visit and the two men were able to sit across from each other in the State Dining Room and, later, answer questions before a mask-free audience of diplomats, officials and reporters.

Moon had opened his day with a visit to Harris’ office in the White House complex, where the two stepped out on a balcony for a quick wave. The sun was shining. Smiles were everywhere. There wasn’t a cicada in sight.

___

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writer Ashraf Khalil contributed to this report.

By Jonathan Lemire And Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Stastny scores OT winner, Jets win both games in Edmonton for series lead

    A Paul Stastny overtime winner and another stellar outing by Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg's net gave the Jets a two-game lead in their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.

  • Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals for 3-1 series lead

    David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

  • Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

    No one tell Tony La Russa.

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games

    Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes. The memo, sent Saturday morning just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged. Coaches have needed to wear masks throughout games all season, and some even got calls from the NBA with a reminder to be more committed to keeping the masks over their nose and mouth. But for the playoffs, the league said it was making the mask change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches" along with recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coaches will still need to participate in the NBA's testing regimens, the league said. Meanwhile, for the playoffs, the NBA is going to see its largest crowds of the season. Miami announced Saturday that, starting with Game 3 of its series against Milwaukee on Thursday, it has increased capacity to 17,000 fans — basically double what it was planning to have for the start of the playoffs. The Heat said the NBA, along with local government, approved increased seating capacity, and it would remain in place for the rest of the playoffs. The 17,000 fans represent roughly 85% of the building's capacity in Miami. The Boston Celtics said they are increasing attendance limits for Game 3 of their series against Brooklyn on Friday, and that for Game 4 on May 30 they will be at "near full capacity." New York planned on welcoming up to 15,000 fans for its playoff games at Madison Square Garden against Atlanta, with that series starting Sunday, and Utah is prepared to host 13,000 fans to start its series against Memphis, also beginning Sunday. “You don't realize how much you miss them. ... It's just great to see things sort of getting back to normal," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. More changes could be coming as the playoffs go along. The NBA hasn't ruled out the possibility of having buildings able to return to 100% capacity for the NBA Finals in July, and the league is planning to evaluate whether teams can increase their travel parties starting with the second round of the playoffs. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Klay Thompson eager to come back after watching Warriors get eliminated: 'I've never been hungrier'

    Klay Thompson believes his best ball is ahead of him.

  • NBA playoff predictions: One question for every first-round matchup

    The NBA playoffs are finally here, and as always, there are plenty of storylines to break down.