New vibe as bars, barber shops reopen under pandemic rules in Nova Scotia

At 7 a.m., Nusret Hajredini had the clipper buzzing at Benn's Barber Shop in Halifax.

It was an extra early start to clear a 12-week backlog of shaggy clients eager to say bye-bye to their overgrown hair.

"We are very excited, they miss us, I miss the customers," he said about Friday's reopening for barber shops, bars and gyms forced to close to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Barbershops and diners were among the busiest with lineups on reopening day.

But it's not business as usual.

Establishments have had to spend thousands of dollars to implement new public health measures, including removing tables and chairs to increase physical distancing. They have had to purchase hand sanitizer, new signs and synthetic glass.

Paul Palmeter/CBC

Hajredini's shop is small, so walk-ins are no longer allowed.

"A lot of people, they don't like the appointments. But what to do, you know? We have to go in this way and we have to follow the rules," he said.

Brett Evans snagged one of the first appointments "to get all trimmed up. And it feels good, it feels kind of like you're back to normal."

At the Old Triangle in downtown Halifax, gone are the days when you could seat yourself, and bump chairs with the person sitting at the next table.

Brian Doherty

A greeter takes customers to their table, which are fewer to ensure physical distancing at the watering hole. The pub's hours of operation are also reduced as reopening ramps up.

Despite the challenges, Brian Doherty, the pub's owner, was happy to welcome back his regulars.

"It was great to see them come back, they're delighted to get back to some form of normalcy," he said.

For the staff at Chainyard Urban Cidery, it was a race to get new signs, floor markers and hand-sanitizer stations in place. They also had to install synthetic glass.

"It feels like we're opening for the first time, to be honest," said Mike Lim, one of the co-owners excited to welcome back customers Friday.

After a slow start, business picked up toward the evening. Lim said he was glad most seats were full without having a lineup.

But for patrons used to walking around and mingling, it's a different vibe now.

"There were a few little corrections we had to make as far as people wanting to stand with a drink here and there, but just a quick clarification and everything was fine," said Lim.

Some businesses are taking extra time to get ready. Your Father's Moustache, a downtown pub, will reopen June 17.

Elizabeth Chiu/CBC

Reusable masks with moustaches are on order for staff, and workers are positioning synthetic glass barriers between booths, and firing up kitchen equipment that seized up during the shutdown.

Shaun O'Hearn said he hopes customers will venture back despite the uncertain times.

"We can do the best that we can do, and try to make sure that our staff is safe and our customers are safe, and, hopefully, everybody stays safe and there's no new cases," said O'Hearn.

Next door at Turkish Delight, there's a table at the front door with a bottle of hand sanitizer.

Owners Nihal and Muzaffer Deveci, who closed the business in March, were eager to serve up meals. Health-care worker Abdullah Bin Sahl ordered a kebab and a pop and was the restaurant's first patron after the reopening.

"I think I was the last customer, also," he said with a laugh.

Elizabeth Chiu/CBC

