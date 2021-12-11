Viasat Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh Llp Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Viasat, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VSAT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Inmarsat is fair to Viasat shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Viasat shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Viasat and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Viasat shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Viasat shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Viasat shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

