Viaplay Orders First Danish Original Film ‘Camino’ with ‘Industry’ Director Birgitte Stærmose, Top Nordic Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered its Danish feature, “Camino,” a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Industry”) with a cast led by Lars Brygmann (“Riders of Justice,” “Borgen”) and Danica Curcic (“The Chestnut Man”).

“Camino” portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter who are walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s Motor and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023.

More from Variety

Penned by Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (“Becoming Astrid’), the film tells the story of Regitze (Danica Curcic), who is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer speaks to her father Jan (Lars Brygmann). But when they discover that Regitze’s mother’s dying wish was for them to follow the Camino de Santiago together, the two set out on a 260-kilometer journey of discovery under the burning Spanish sun.

“Many people have children, but everybody has parents. Processing and dealing with baggage from our upbringing is part of being alive,” said Stærmose. “For this reason, I think that ‘Camino’ is a very universal story that will be relevant for many people.”

Kristian Halken (“Badehotellet”), Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (“The Bridge”) and Christian Rubeck (“Genius”) complete the cast. The film will be distributed worldwide by Viaplay Content Distribution.

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group’s chief content officer, said “Camino” is a “touching story of a physical and emotional journey that highlights Danish creativity at its best and has potential to reach global audiences.”

The film is being produced by Jesper Morthorst and Theis Nørgaard at Motor, with Stærmose and Christian Torpe. Executive producers are Viaplay Group’s Marlene Billie Andreasen and Anne Borggaard Sørensen. “Camino” is also being produced in association with MP Film Production with support from the Croatian Audio Visual Centre Cash Incentive Scheme and development support from the Danish Film Institute.

Story continues

Viaplay will have delivered more than 70 series and films by the end of the year. Upcoming titles include “The Åre Murders,” a drama series adapted from the Swedish crime novels by the same name, penned by bestselling author Viveca Sten (“The Sandhamn Murders”).

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.