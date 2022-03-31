ViaDerma's 2021 Annual Report Shows Strong Revenue Growth Over the Previous Year

ViaDerma Licensing

Revenues increased by over 4000% in 2021, while liabilities decreased by more than 25%

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink: VDRM) announces the release of its 2021 Annual Report on the OTC Markets. The Company ended the year with $514,007 in revenue, compared to only $11,468 the previous year. This is an increase of $502,539, or 4382%. Gross profits for the same period grew from just $10,831 in 2020 to $511,335 in 2021, representing an increase of 4621%. Total assets in 2021 more than doubled over the previous year, growing from $120,476 in 2021 to $275,021, for an increase of 123%. The Company also reduced its total liabilities more than 25% from $3,631,096 in 2020 to $2,710,201 in 2021.



President and CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko said, “Last year was a breakthrough year in many ways for ViaDerma. Despite the significant revenue growth we experienced, 2021 could have been better had it not been for some COVID-19 related setbacks that affected our distribution during the fourth quarter. Those issues have now been resolved and production of Vitastem has resumed. We are expecting delivery of the product to our inventory in the next few weeks and hope to resume online sales on Amazon and other platforms shortly.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

