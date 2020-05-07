ViacomCBS Q1 Sales, Profit Dip On Lower Ad Revenue But Numbers Top Expectations, Stock Pops

Click here to read the full article.

ViacomCBS reported declines in revenue and profit for three months ended in March but its numbers beat expectations sending the stock up more than 10% in early trade.

The company said revenue for its full quarter as a merged company dipped 6% to $6.7 billion.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations fell to $0.82 a share from $3.15.

Net income dropped 74% to $508 million from $1.9 billion. Last year included a tax benefit of $549 million. A strong point was domestic streaming and digital video revenue – including streaming subscription and digital video advertising revenue – which grew to $471 million, up 51% year-over-year.

“ViacomCBS delivered solid results in our first full quarter, including sequential improvement on key financial metrics, as well as clear operating momentum. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we also took decisive action to fortify our balance sheet, protect our employees and help communities in need. And through new creative strategies and production models, we continue to deliver must-watch content that big audiences love,” said CEO Bob Bakish. “Importantly, we are just beginning to tap into the potential of our combined assets, and our growing scale, audience reach and earnings power will become even more apparent as the market rebounds and we put the power of our portfolio behind our streaming strategy. I thank ViacomCBS employees around the world for their adaptive creativity and continued focus on serving our audiences, commercial partners and shareholders amid these unprecedented circumstances.”

Advertising revenue declined 19% year-over-year, but increased 2% excluding a 21-percentage point unfavorable impact from the comparison against CBS’ broadcasts of Super Bowl LIII and the NCAA Tournament in the prior year quarter.

Affiliate revenue was about flat (up 1%) as growth in station affiliation and retransmission fees, as well as subscription streaming revenue offset declines in pay-TV subscribers.

Content licensing revenue grew 9%, fueled by growth in original studio production for third parties. Paramount Television Studios, CBS Television Studios and Cable Networks’ studios all benefited from strong content deliveries during the quarter.

Theatrical revenue declined 3% as strong results from Sonic the Hedgehog were more than offset by prior year quarter revenues, which included carryover performance from Bumblebee.

Publishing revenue rose 4%, driven by higher sales of electronic and digital audio books. The company said its looking to sell publisher Simon & Shuster but the process is on hold during the pandemic.

