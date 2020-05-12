ViacomCBS to Purchase $1 Billion in Debt

ViacomCBS plans to purchase up to $1 billion of company debt, according to a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The debt is CBS’, and it predates the recombination of the two media companies, which was made official in December 2019.

Such a move to retire outstanding debt provides a company some financial flexibility.

In late March, ViacomCBS raised $2.5 billion in a debt offering.

