ViacomCBS Int’l Studios, Miramax to Co-Produce ‘The Turkish Detective’

The bestselling Cetin Ikmen crime novels by Barbara Nadel, set in modern-day Istanbul, are coming to the small screen, thanks to a new pact between Miramax and ViacomCBS Int’l Studios (VIS) to co-produce the series adaptation, “The Turkish Detective.”

Deal is the first co-production between VIS and Miramax, the international film and television studio jointly owned by beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS, which acquired a stake in December last year.

The CWA Silver Dagger-winning 21-novel book series has been acclaimed for its byzantine plots that shed light on areas of Istanbul not written about in tourist brochures.

“[Barbara] Nadel is a terrific writer, and her page-turning novels combine beautifully honed storytelling that is at once captivating, colorful and imbued with a distinctly authentic sense of place,” said Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television at Miramax.

“Miramax has a longstanding reputation for award-winning, creative productions. By partnering with Miramax to produce ‘The Turkish Detective,’ VIS will continue to deliver on its commitment to create the best content for all platforms around the world,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president, studios & streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International.

Steeped in the storied culture and history of Istanbul, “The Turkish Detective” follows the lead character Inspector Cetin Ikmen and his partner Mehmet Suleyman as they attempt to solve crimes in the city.

Jill Offman will serve as executive producer. This marks her first project since leaving her position in May as executive VP of VIS UK where she oversaw scripted development.

Production of “The Turkish Detective” is slated for Spring 2021 in Istanbul.

The new title joins a burgeoning slate that VIS has been amping up over the past three years. VIS expects to add more than 25 productions to its lineup, it announced in May, with 45 projects in development, per Gazzolo.

Last year, VIS signed a first-look deal with Argentine Oscar winner Juan José Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”) who is developing “Outlaw,” a reboot on the story of Mexican legendary figure El Zorro, and drama-thriller series “Los Enviados.”

VIS’s global content sales catalog covers a range of genres, which include original productions, co-productions and format sales for local adaptations.

