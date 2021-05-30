ViacomCBS deal points to brighter future for A-League and W-League

Photograph: David Crosling/AAP

The revolution will be televised. Last week’s announcement of a five-year $200m broadcast partnership with ViacomCBS (owners of Network 10) represents the light at the end of the tunnel for the A-League and W-League. After years of off-field squabbling and existential crises Australian professional football can once again focus on the future.

That $200m figure is well below the previous six-year $346m deal with Fox Sports – a reflection of both the changing marketplace in broadcast rights and the declining status of the A-League – but it is at the upper end of expectations and sufficient to underpin the professional game in the short term.

Related: A-League loses pitch battle in Australia's sporting pecking order | Emma Kemp

At the very least, the A-League will receive one Saturday primetime fixture per week on Channel 10 supported by a pregame show, with the W-League broadcast live on 10 Bold on a Sunday. But the most interesting components of the deal sit below the headline figure.

A sizeable component of ViacomCBS’s commitment will be delivered as contra. That means the A-League and W-League should be more visible than at any time since the early days of Western Sydney Wanderers almost a decade ago.

This will include long sought after advertising spend, as well as the integration of football within Network 10 programming. For example, on the night of the announcement, Jenna McCormick and Michael Zullo were guests on The Project. That should be just the start of a process introducing Australian footballers to a wider audience and increasing awareness and familiarity with the game’s characters. It is an unprecedented opportunity to embed the game in the mainstream with an invested partner.

That investment is more than simply contractual. ViacomCBS has purchased a minor equity stake in Australian Professional Leagues (the body responsible for the A-League and W-League since the unbundling from Football Australia), further incentivising the success of the partnership and encouraging longer-term thinking.

Story continues

The equity stake also foreshadows further venture capital investment in the APL. Before the start of next season it is hoped at least $100m more will be added to the game’s coffers, providing league bosses with a rare war chest to aid the reboot.

The new broadcast partnership should increase the visibility of W-League stars. Photograph: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

While all of this is good news for A-League supporters, there are downsides, not least the requirement to sign up to yet another streaming platform to access content. The opening offer is $8.99 per month for the Paramount+ service that unlocks access to every A-League and W-League fixture, but it is implausible that more attractive terms will not be offered to club members. Nonetheless, that still means another login, and with Optus Sport and Kayo still retaining high profile football and Amazon Prime seen as frontrunner to secure the rights to the Socceroos and Matildas, confusion and expense for consumers is only likely to increase.

It would be a missed opportunity if A-League 2.0 was a facsimile of the original

There is also the probability the A-League will revert to a summer competition, a decision that won’t please everyone, including FA chief executive James Johnson. “Playing in 40-degree heat doesn’t help the product. Playing in the winter does,” he said last year. How the governing bodies navigate this difference of opinion will be a test case for their long-term working relationship.

Attention has already turned to how Network 10 will present its coverage. Without the legacy responsibilities that may have dictated decisions at SBS or Fox, 10 has an opportunity to rewrite the script. It earned plaudits for its novel treatment of cricket’s Big Bash League in its early incarnation and it must be hoped it is afforded a similar mandate to be creative and distinctive. It would be a missed opportunity if A-League 2.0 was a facsimile of the original.

Related: A-League and W-League unbundle from Football Australia in 'historic moment' for game

Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer of ViacomCBS, has spoken of the importance of authenticity, citing The Project as an example. Of the show’s panelists, she told CEO Magazine, “they speak with an authentic voice and they believe what they’re saying. They need the flexibility and room to do that, and I think that’s how we produce our shows.”

The pregame show, and any other non-match football content throughout the network, will be especially important. It is a devilishly difficult task producing material that appeals to Australian football’s myriad and vocal communities, but finding the game’s voice (or voices) will be integral to the venture’s success. This challenge is magnified by operating as the sole broadcaster. Previously, Fox and SBS were able to distinguish themselves in contrast to one another, 10 will not have that luxury. The network’s viewership leans towards a younger and more female audience, which is likely to inform decision making.

Professional football in Australia has endured some lean years. The pandemic turned malaise into panic. The announcement of a new broadcast partner is the first step out of a dark hole and hopefully towards a brighter future.