ViacomCBS Cuts Ties With Gobstopper TV Following Investigation Into Bullying At ‘Just Tattoo Of Us’ Producer

EXCLUSIVE: ViacomCBS has cut ties with Gobstopper TV following an investigation into bullying at the Just Tattoo Of Us producer, Deadline can reveal.

Gobstopper was found to have broken ViacomCBS’ Supplier Code of Conduct, according to an email sent to those interviewed as part of the investigation late last week, seen by Deadline, which said ViacomCBS “will not be resuming or commissioning future projects with Gobstopper.”

Overseen by UK law firm Lewis Silkin, the investigation was launched in June after 10 former staff and freelancers said they had experienced or witnessed bullying while working for Gobstopper, and that CEO Ross McCarthy had created a highly toxic working environment. The allegations were published in a report by UK TV trade Broadcast and ViacomCBS paused all Gobstopper commissions when they were made.

A spokeswoman for ViacomCBS-owned MTV Entertainment told Deadline: “After completing a third-party investigation, it was determined that violations were made to our company’s Supplier Code of Conduct. As a result, we will not be resuming or commissioning future projects with Gobstopper.”

ViacomCBS did not detail the shows that will be impacted by the decision.

Gobstopper was one of MTV’s major suppliers, producing five seasons of hit format Just Tattoo of Us and other shows in the U.S. such as Revenge Prank.

The majority of the accusations levelled mainly at McCarthy were alleged to have taken place during the early seasons of Just Tattoo of Us.

At the time of the Broadcast report, McCarthy “strongly refuted” the majority of the allegations put to him but acknowledged cultural change was required and stated he had hired an independent consultant to oversee this change.

McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment on today’s ViacomCBS news.

Gobstopper, which was set up in 2015, has also produced shows for Channel 4 and BBC Three and has an ongoing distribution deal with BBC Studios.

A BBC Studios spokesman said: “We do not currently have anything in production with Gobstopper and our first look deal with the company runs until February 2023.”

