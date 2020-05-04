ViacomCBS’ Awesomeness Preps Remote Originals & ‘My Dream Quinceañera’ Spin-Offs

Click here to read the full article.

ViacomCBS teen brand Awesomeness is going remote with two original series and is developing two spin-offs of its YouTube series My Dream Quinceañera.

The company, which is behind brands including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and PEN15, has greenlit The Click (w/t) and Date Drop, which will both be filmed remotely.

The Click follows several strangers in quarantine from different walks of life as they form new connections, while Date Drop is a new twist on speed dating that takes place entirely over videoconference.

Tara Cole is Supervising Producer on The Click, while Christopher Babers serves as Supervising Producer and Marta Palley is Associate Producer on Date Drop. Production is underway on both series, which are six episodes, with premieres scheduled to roll out in June on the AwesomenessTV YouTube channel.

Awesomeness is also developing My Dream Quinceañera at Home (w/t), a three-part multiplatform special that involves fans in planning the ultimate at-home quinceañera celebration and The Sweet Life of Honey, a new spin-off show following My Dream Quinceañera star Honey Robinson. Both shows will debut in May and Cole is supervising producer for both.

