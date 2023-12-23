Viacheslav Borshchev happy with UFC 295 draw vs. Nazim Sadykhov: ‘I was almost killed in the second round’

LAS VEGAS – Viacheslav Borshchev won’t complain about the result of his UFC 295 Fight of the Night with Nazim Sadykhov.

Borshchev (7-3-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC) and Sadykhov (9-1-1 MMA, 2-0-1 UFC) put on a lightweight triller at Madison Square Garden in New York that ended in a majority draw. Both men took some hard knocks in the fight, and in the end, the judges could not decide a winner.

The majority of the damage taken was on Borshchev’s side. He was badly hurt and nearly stopped with strikes in the second round, but managed to survive and come back and claim the final frame to conclude MMA Junkie’s Fight of the Month for November.

“I felt great after the fight was over,” Borshchev told MMA Junkie. “I felt like I was winning and would’ve had the scores, but I was almost killed in the second round. I don’t think I’ve ever been that close to being finished. That’s why I was happy with the draw.”

Despite the lack of a winner in the fight, Borshchev admits he’s not keen to find resolution with Sadykhov. He would be open to a rematch down the line, but thinks plenty of other opponents at 155 pounds make sense, too.

“There’s no reason for this (rematch). We’re here because we want to make money. There’s no way I’m going to fight this monster again. You’d have to pay really well to fight this guy. It has to be something like a title fight or a main event. There’s no reason (for a rematch). We both have to get higher.”

viacheslav-borshchev-ufc-295-official-weigh-ins

nazim-sadykhov-ufc-295-official-weigh-ins

Viacheslav Borshchev UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Viacheslav Borshchev UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Nazim Sadykhov UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Story continues

Nazim Sadykhov UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Nazim Sadykhov UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Nazim Sadykhov UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Nazim Sadykhov UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Nazim Sadykhov UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) looks on before fighting Viacheslav…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) looks on before fighting Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves)…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) reacts during his fight again…

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) reacts during his fight again Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 295 - Sadykhov vs Borshchev

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov, UFC 295 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie