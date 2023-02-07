ViA Rugs, A New Direct-to-Consumer Rug Company, Announces Official Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / ViA Rugs, a new direct-to-consumer rug company founded by Designer and Master Weaver Jakub Staron, announced its official launch. Traditionally unavailable to the public, the company now offers high-end, custom-made rugs directly to consumers.

ViA Rugs, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

"We've developed a unique product that stands apart from mass-produced area rugs available online. At this time, many of those rugs are seen as a "disposable" element in decor. High-quality, custom-designed rugs shouldn't be out of reach for consumers," said Staron. "Our materials and craftsmanship result in product durability strong enough to withstand life's wear and tear while remaining cleanable and stress-free."

ViA's skilled weavers hand-make each rug using age-old techniques. These rugs provide a harmonious balance of style and functionality, making them suitable for any household. Perfect for any family, the launch collection is stain-resistant and fully washable, offering protection without compromising comfort or aesthetic appeal.

ViA Rugs was created under the inspiration and direction of internationally recognized Designer and Master Weaver Jakub Staron. For over a decade, Staron has employed functional design, centuries-old weaving techniques, minimalist aesthetics, and ethical production practices to create one-of-a-kind rugs that will last a lifetime.

