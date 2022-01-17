VIA Rail talks begin virtually for 2000 members

·1 min read

MONTREAL , Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Bargaining between Via Rail and Unifor Locals representing 2000 members opened up virtually on January 17, 2022.

Zoom grid of the bargaining committee (CNW Group/Unifor)
Zoom grid of the bargaining committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Members should have the utmost faith in their bargaining teams who are experienced and skilled," Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Our members have been working diligently throughout the pandemic and ensured a fair contract was negotiated for all in 2020-2021."

In the year since the signing of the last agreement, Unifor members in rail continued to work while keeping travellers safe, comfortable and delivering a high quality mode of transportation.

Unifor Quebec Director Renaud Gagné highlights the main goal for this round of contract negotiations is to "ensure jobs in this sector remain viable as we work towards strengthening the rail industry to serve both passengers and workers."

Contracts for more than 2,000 members expired on December 31, 2021.

Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 represents maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c8132.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Warriors roll to most lopsided win, beat Bulls 138-96

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Tennis star's deportation exposes Australian border debate

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Weary after two years of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted tennis star Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government's tough line on the defending Australian Open champion — and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s description of the expulsion as a “decision to keep our borders strong” — dates to nearly a decade ago. It also s

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Nordiq Canada reveals cross-country skiing team for Beijing Olympics

    Two-time Olympians Dahria Beatty and Cendrine Browne headline a youthful Olympic roster unveiled by Nordiq Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee on Thursday. Beatty, of Whitehorse, and Browne, of Saint-Jérôme, Que., are joined by Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Que.) and Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.) on the women's team. The men's team is comprised of Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Graham Ritchie (Parry Sound, Ont.). Both sides will be led by Norwegia

  • Scottie Barnes sees Cade Cunningham as ‘a brother’

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes addressed the media after Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He discussed what it’s like to play against Cade Cunningham, and how both of them are living out their dreams. He also touched on how his sore knee is feeling. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Power Five: Penguins enter 'one last ride' mode

    With Evgeni Malkin back in the mix and Sidney Crosby getting back into form, the Pittsburgh Penguins headline this week's Power Five on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast.