VGP NV: Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law: Transparency notification by Mr Bart Van Malderen

Antwerp, 2 December 2021– 07:30 a.m. CET

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 1 December 2021 that by virtue of the new shares issued by VGP NV following the capital increase which occurred on 29 November 2021, VM Invest NV and Bart Van Malderen together now hold 24.30% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have fallen below the threshold of 25%.

The notification dated 1 December 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for notification:





Passive threshold crossing.

Notification by:





A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:





VM Invest NV, Spinnerijstraat 12, 9240 Zele

Bart Van Malderen

Date on which the threshold is crossed:





1 December 2021.

Threshold that is crossed:





25%.

Denominator:





32,486,418.

Notified details:





Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Bart Van Malderen 0 0 0.00% VM Invest NV 7,895,179 7,895,179 24.30% Total 7,895,179 7,895,179 24.30%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:





VM Invest NV is controlled exclusively by Mr Bart Van Malderen.

