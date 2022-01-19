VGI Health Technology Limited (VTL.NSX) Nutraceutical Products Listed on Amazon

Sydney, Australia, Jan 20, 2022 - (ABN Newswire) - Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. (Florida, USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL), is pleased to announce that both NE1-Elite(R) and NE1-Heart(R) are now available for sale on Amazon in the United States.

Amazon invests billions of dollars each year in logistics, tools, services and programs to help sellers build their brand. Invictus Nutraceuticals develops and commercializes nutraceutical products based on two proprietary and patented delivery platforms for improving the bioavailability and efficacy of tocotrienols (a natural product which is one part of vitamin E).

NE1-Elite(R) reduces Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and improves muscle recovery after workout along with being Informed Sport Certified (banned substance free tested).

NE1-Heart(R) maintains heart health and increases the antioxidant status in the body.

Richard Estalella, the President and CEO of Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. said "We are delighted to have Amazon be the foundation of our national online selling business. Being able to leverage Amazon's scale to reach more customers is very exciting and this is a major milestone for the commercialisation of our nutraceutical products."

Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. will initiate marketing and promotional programs on the Amazon platform in the near future.


About VGI Health Technology Limited:


VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.

Contact:

Glenn Tong
CEO and Managing Director
Ph: +61 (0) 412 193 350

Andrew Crook
Investor and Media Relations
Ph:+61 (0) 419 788 431

Catriona Glover
Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (0) 402 328 200

Source:
VGI Health Technology Limited

