VGI Health Technology Limited (VTL.NSX) to Present at American Society for Nutrition Conference

VGI Health Technology Limited
VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (VTL.NSX) to Present at American Society for Nutrition Conference

Sydney, Australia, Mar 21, 2022 - (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is pleased to announce that Dr Jordan Moon, a member of its Scientific Advisory Board, will be presenting an abstract at the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) Annual Conference, Nutrition 2022. In 2028, the ASN will be celebrating 100 years as a leading advocate for nutrition scientists and the advancement of nutrition. With thousands of members in over 100 countries, ASN's Nutrition 2022 is the ideal platform for Dr Moon to discuss his work.

In association with the ASN, an abstract will be presented during the conference (14-16 June 2022) titled "Transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols from a delta-tocotrienol powder: A Multidose Pharmacokinetic study".

The abstract describes some of the results that have been generated from a pharmacokinetics study conducted by Dr Moon in the US using new formulations developed for the transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols. These new formulations and methods of manufacture are also the subject of a new patent filing "PCT/AU2021/051449 - Transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols" made by VTL's wholly-owned subsidiary Invictus Biotechnology Pty Ltd on 3 December 2021. The data from this study supports the fact that there is more flexibility with dosages for this particular drug delivery platform than earlier research data had suggested.

Sixteen healthy research subjects (m=8, f=8, 32 +/- 8 years, 171 +/- 7 cm, 81.6 +/- 13.8 kg) were randomly administered either 40mg or 80mg of a delta tocotrienol (DT3) containing powder in a fasted state. Subjects were asked to keep the powder under their tongue until it was fully dissolved.

Blood samples were taken at 0, 60, 90, 120, 180, 240, 360, and 480 minutes. Subjects were given a meal consisting of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats after four hours. DT3 concentrations were calculated from blood plasma using protein precipitation followed by liquid-liquid extraction.

Analytes were separated by Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LCMS) with the extracts assayed against a calibration curve. DT3 bioavailability was assessed using the parameters peak plasma concentration (Cmax), time to reach peak plasma concentration (Tmax) and total area under the plasma concentration-time curve (AUC).

The plasma concentration of DT3 reached 44.05 ng/ml (Cmax) for the 40mg group and reached 127.4 ng/ml (Cmax) (+83.4 ng/ml increase) for the 80mg group. Tmax was achieved at 360 minutes for both the 40 and 80mg group. AUC for 40mg resulted in 9,941.6 ng/ml*min, with a +2.9 times increase observed in the 80mg group (29,072.2 ng/ml*min) compared to 40mg.

Transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols from a delta-tocotrienol powder containing 40mg and 80mg of DT3 resulted in a progressively elevated absorption rate for both doses with 80mg appearing to increase total plasma DT3 by a difference of +2.9 times that of a 40mg dose. Both 40 and 80mg doses of DT3 administered via transmucosal delivery have shown enhanced plasma DT3 concentrations in healthy men and women over a period of no less than 8 hours.

Dr Moon said: "Our recent findings and data based on the new formulations from the latest PCT patent application are very exciting in that we have shown that VTL's delivery platform can accommodate a wide range of doses and there appears to be a clear linear and predictable dose response. This creates a novel opportunity for VTL to develop new products to add to its pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals product pipeline".

Dr Moon will shortly be commencing the next phase of work on VTL's transmucosal DT3 formulations, a Multiple Ascending Dose Pharmacokinetics study as well as a study assessing various physical exercise performance and recovery parameters.


About VGI Health Technology Limited:


VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.

Contact:

Glenn Tong
CEO and Managing Director
Ph: +61 (0) 412 193 350

Andrew Crook
Investor and Media Relations
Ph:+61 (0) 419 788 431

Catriona Glover
Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (0) 402 328 200

Source:
VGI Health Technology Limited

