VG vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy XI Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, May 21, 4:30 PM IST
VG vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between VfB Gelsenkirchen and Aachen Rising Stars: VfB Gelsenkirchen will be up against Aachen Rising Stars in the 19th and 20th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host back-to-back both the thrillers on May 21, Friday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST, respectively.
VfB Gelsenkirchen are placed at the third position on the points table after winning three matches from their first six league games. Gelsenkirchen will be low on confidence as they will be entering the contest against Aachen Rising Stars after losing their three encounters, on a trot. In their previous encounter, they were outplayed by MSC Frankfurt by 37 runs.
Aachen Rising Stars, on the other hand, are enjoying their stay at the second position on the points table of Group B. Thus far, they have managed to secure victory in four matches from six played. Aachen Rising Stars will enter the contest against VfB Gelsenkirchen on the back of a 35-run over Koln Challengers.
Ahead of the match between VfB Gelsenkirchen and Aachen Rising Stars; here is everything you need to know:
VG vs ARS Telecast
The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India.
VG vs ARS Live Streaming
The match between VG vs ARS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
VG vs ARS Match Details
The 19th match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will see VfB Gelsenkirchen playing against Aachen Rising Stars at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 21, Friday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.
VG vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Swapnil Varhade
Vice-Captain: Sagar Kataria
Suggested Playing XI for VG vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Swapnil Varhade, Sagar Kataria
Batsmen: Mezeyn Kamal, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan
All-rounders: Shahidullah Arman, Sahalom Dhaly, Osman Shirzad
Bowlers: Vignaesh Sankaran, Dipankar Banerjee, Safi Khan
VG vs ARS Probable XIs:
VfB Gelsenkirchen: Arfan Malik, Swapnil Varhade (c & wk), Phanish Rachuru, Sahalom Dhaly, Shahidullah Arman, Kamran Khan, Shrutarv Awasthi, Ebnimin Qanee, Vignaesh Sankaran, Rubesh Palaniappan, Mezeyn Kamal
Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Azam Temorai, Faheem Jan, Muhammad Aziz, Gulistan Muhammad, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here