VFX House Framestore Makes Three Senior Hires in Film Division

VFX house Framestore has announced three senior hires in its London-based film division.

Graham Page joins as VFX supervisor after 14 years with DNEG, where he supervised the company’s work on titles such as “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

His appointment brings Framestore’s tally of VFX supervisors to 24, with experience encompassing pre-production, on-set supervision through to the final delivery of visual effects.

Mark Hodgkins also rejoins the company after a 12-year stint with DNEG. Hodgkins will serve as global head of FX film, and bringing with him experience on properties from Marvel, DC and J.K. Rowling.

Meanwhile, Anna Ford joins Framestore as head of business development for film. She arrives from Cinesite, where she was sales and bidding manager.

Upcoming films that Framestore has worked on include “No Time to Die,” “Mulan,” “Tom and Jerry,” “Wonder Woman 84” and “The Little Mermaid.”

The London-based company has also offices in Mumbai and Montreal, as well as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. It has over 3,000 employees across its film, immersive, advertising and television divisions.

Fiona Walkinshaw, Framestore’s global managing director for film, said: “While working in different areas of the company’s business, Graham, Anna and Mark all share the kind of outlook and attitude we’re always looking for at Framestore: they’re forward-thinking, creative in their approaches and never shy away from the kind of challenges that will bring out the best in themselves and those they work with.”

