VfL Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores to continue record-breaking run

Harry Kane has scored 25 goals and assisted eight in 22 games for Bayern in all competitions

Harry Kane stayed on course to break the record for Bundesliga goals in a season with his 21st strike as Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg.

Jamal Musiala headed Bayern ahead from Thomas Muller's cross.

England captain Kane then smashed in a wonderful effort from 25 yards out, in only his 15th German top-flight game.

Maximilian Arnold's long-range strike just before the break gave Wolfsburg hope and he was denied an injury-time equaliser by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Kane, 30, wrote on social media: "Perfect way to sign off for the winter break! Have loved my first few months at Bayern and in Munich. Looking forward to a rest, then back in the new year to go again."

Boss Thomas Tuchel said: "If you look at his goal and the way he played in the second half, he was our first defender. How he holds on to the ball, tracks back, defends - his performances have been top.

"He's a top personality, leader, top player - the complete package."

The summer signing from Tottenham is the first player to score as many as 21 Bundesliga goals in his first 15 games in the competition.

When Robert Lewandowski scored a record 41 Bundesliga goals in 2020-21 for Bayern, he was on 20 goals after 15 games.

Including the second half of last season with Tottenham, Kane has scored 38 league goals in 2023, four above second-placed Kylian Mbappe in Europe's top five leagues.

With five assists included, Kane has been involved in 26 Bundesliga goals this season, as many as the player with the most goal involvements in the whole of last season, Randal Kolo Muani.

Despite Kane's goalscoring exploits, Bayern go into the winter break four points behind surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso's side beat Bochum 4-0 with Patrik Schick scoring a hat-trick, his first three Bundesliga goals of the season.

Leverkusen are unbeaten after 25 games in all competitions, a record for a German professional team from the start of a season.