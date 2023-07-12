VfB Stuttgart swoop for South Korean midfielder Wooyeong Jeong from SC Freiburg

VfB Stuttgart have announced the signing of Wooyeong Jeong from SC Freiburg.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Swabians keeping him at the club until 2026. Jeong joins the club for a fee of just €3m-€4m. With over four years of experience playing in the Bundesliga with Freiburg and still at a young age, this could prove to be a real scoop for Stuttgart.

Originally moving to Bayern Munich junior academy in 2018, the midfielder has received a stellar education in German football. The youngster even made one appearance for the first Bayern team during a Champions League match.

Jeong is sure to get more game time with Stuttgart this season and will wear the number 10 shirt.

During his time with Freiburg, Jeong made 80 appearances, scoring on 10 occasions.

Upon signing on Tuesday, the midfielder explained his delight by saying: "VfB have a good team and I believe that the change is the right step for me. I've played in Stuttgart a few times, so I know the good atmosphere in the stadium. That's one of the reasons why I wanted to move here and I'm very happy to be here and to play for VfB."

