VfB Stuttgart could add reinforcements in the winter amid injury crisis in attack

kicker reports that VfB Stuttgart could look to add reinforcements in attack in the winter as they currently lack in personnel due to an injury crisis.

El Bilal Touré, Deniz Undav and Jamie Leweling are all out injured for Stuttgart with the former two set to be out for the rest of the year. This means that Stuttgart currently rely on Ermedin Demirovic, Chris Führich, Fabian Rieder, Nick Woltemade and Justin Diehl in attack, with the latter two not being registered in their Champions League squad.

Hoffenheim’s Jacob Bruun Larsen is said to be a candidate at the MHP Arena. Larsen previously worked under head coach Sebastian Hoeneß at Hoffenheim, is versatile as he can play across the attacking line and his contract also expires in the summer meaning a transfer in the winter would be cheap.

Larsen also has experience in Stuttgart have spent six months on loan at the club from Borussia Dortmund back in 2018 but he failed to make an impact having only made four appearances.

GGFN | Jack Meenan