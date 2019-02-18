Vettel: Unbelievable day "close to perfection"

Vettel topped the opening day of the first Barcelona test by four tenths of a second and also completed more laps (169) than any other driver.

He declared himself "very happy" on Monday evening and said Ferrari's new car is "doing what I want".

Asked by Motorsport.com if he could have hoped for a first day like that, the four-time world champion replied: "Honestly no.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It was unbelievable, I think the car was working really well. We had no issues slowing us down, we actually completed the programme just the way we wanted.

"We were able to squeeze a little bit more out even."

Vettel joked that he was "still a bit rusty" as his shakedown of the SF90 on Sunday marked his first laps behind the wheel since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of last November.

He said he intended to be "taking my time" on the first day but "I didn't need much time, the car was making it quite straightforward for me".

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images