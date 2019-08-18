Vettel still focused on Ferrari title mission - Binotto

.

And while the pressure from new teammate Charles Leclerc, coupled with his continued lack of F1 title success with Ferrari, has led to suggestions Vettel’s F1 future may lie away from the Scuderia, team boss Binotto says he sees a driver who is still fully focused on his mission.

“I think that his objective hasn't changed - to become world champion with Ferrari,” Binotto told Motorsport.com.

“And he's got that objective very clear. Obviously the start of the season in that respect is frustrating, because it means for his final goal he's not in the best position to achieve it in 2019.

“But because he's got such a strong objective, he knows exactly what he's looking for. I think that is where he's finding his own boost, and that is not compromising anything, so he's clearly still pushing [very] much, because he knows where we need to go and he knows exactly what he's looking for.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images