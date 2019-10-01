Vettel makes shifter kart debut in Tony Kart test

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel helmet

Sebastian Vettel helmet Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart

Sebastian Vettel testing Tony Kart Uncredited

Uncredited

Vettel, who exited Sunday’s F1 race with a hybrid failure on his Ferrari SF90, flew from Russia to Italy for a day with the famous kart team that has run a number of star names in their early years – including Vettel himself in 2001.

“Sunday was bad, and although there was a high chance I could do better, I was coming here anyway,” Vettel told TKART Magazine. “It’s a shame I can only make it so rarely, I’d like to make it more often. It’s a lot of fun.

“I like to do karting, I’d like to do more, but I don’t have time with all the [F1] races. Maybe I need to be better organized!”

Read Also:

Brawn: Vettel/Leclerc rivalry "potentially explosive"Leclerc says "trust is still here" with VettelVettel believes he honoured Ferrari pre-race agreement

During the day Vettel drove a superkart for the first time, and said he enjoyed the new challenge of driving a kart with gears.

“It was the first time for me doing shifters,” he said. “You need to drive it a bit different, and obviously with the gears it’s a bit more like driving the cars. I enjoyed it a lot.”

For the full interview, check out TKART Magazine’s video…