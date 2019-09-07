Vettel beats Verstappen to top F1's Italian GP final practice

Scott Mitchell
Autosport
Vettel beats Verstappen to top final practice
Vettel beats Verstappen to top final practice

Sebastian Vettel edged Max Verstappen by just 0.032s to set the fastest time in the final Formula 1 practice session ahead of qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was the benchmark on Friday and set the initial pace in Saturday afternoon's one-hour session.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But Leclerc made only a tiny improvement on a "useless" final run, allowing Vettel to leapfrog him for top spot and Verstappen to showcase impressive performance in his Honda-powered Red Bull.

Drivers were not allowed to take to the track until 10 minutes into the session to allow race organisers to complete fence repairs and remove a sausage kerb that had caused an enormous crash in the FIA Formula 3 race that preceded FP3.

Leclerc hit the front after the first meaningful qualifying simulations and his 1m20.452s headed Vettel by 0.16s with 20 minutes of the session remaining.

On their final runs, Vettel improved twice - he overhauled Leclerc on a 1m20.331s on his first flying lap, then cemented top spot with a 1m20.294s on the second.

Leclerc, by contrast, only improved by half a tenth, bemoaning it as "a bit of a useless run".

That meant he slipped behind Verstappen, who will not contest qualifying properly because he has a grid penalty this weekend, and Valtteri Bottas's Mercedes.

Verstappen and Red Bull will be buoyed by Honda's upgraded Spec 4 engine powering him to a lap time so close to Vettel on such a power-sensitive circuit.

Bottas nipped into third on a 1m20.403s, exactly the same time as Leclerc and ahead because he set the lap time first.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton was only sixth-fastest, behind a rapid lap from Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

Vettel beats Verstappen to top final practice
Vettel beats Verstappen to top final practice

Nico Hulkenberg backed up his Renault team-mate with the seventh-fastest time as both lapped within half a second of Vettel.

Alex Albon dropped his left-side wheels into the gravel exiting the second chicane on his final qualifying simulation, and so only set the eighth-fastest time as he failed to improve.

"I'm amazed how much the car changed," said a bemused Albon. "Maybe the track gripped up more but I had no grip at all."

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) completed the top 10.

Some lap times were deleted during the session, including what was then Leclerc's second-fastest effort with 10 minutes to go.

Lance Stroll lost his quickest time, a 1m21.554s, and fell to the back of the midfield group and only ahead of the two Williams drivers.

Practice result

Pos

Driver

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m20.294s

14

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

0.032s

11

3

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

0.109s

23

4

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

0.109s

14

5

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

0.270s

11

6

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

0.301s

21

7

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

0.458s

13

8

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

0.533s

17

9

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

0.587s

15

10

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

0.651s

20

11

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

0.655s

21

12

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

0.709s

15

13

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

0.779s

22

14

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

0.998s

21

15

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1.031s

19

16

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1.042s

16

17

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1.327s

16

18

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1.345s

17

19

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

2.080s

22

20

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

2.464s

21

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next