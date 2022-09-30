Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Zoetis, IDEXX, Thermo Fisher, Randox & Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2021 to $1.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow to $2.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary disease diagnostics market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases such as rabies is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market going forward. Zoonoses are diseases and infections that are transferred spontaneously between humans and vertebrate animals.

Veterinary infectious disease diagnostics are used to detect rabies in pets and animals. These devices are used to prevent animals from causing death. For instance, in 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Swiss-based government agency, rabies disease was found in over 150 nations and territories.

Dogs are the most common source of human rabies deaths, accounting for up to 99% of all rabies transmissions. Children under the age of 15 make up 40% of those bitten by suspected rabid animals. Infection kills tens of thousands of people every year, mostly in Asia and Africa. Therefore, the increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. Major companies operating in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market are introducing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in 2020, LexaGene, a US-based company operating in veterinary infectious disease diagnostics, released MiQLab, a gold standard diagnostic equipment that uses a unique RT-qPCR-based technology to evaluate each sample's contents for up to 27 distinct pathogens in under an hour. MiQLab is unique in that it is open-source, allowing users to customize existing tests and build new ones with ease. If a new test is necessary due to a mutation, the open-access functionality allows new tests to be developed quickly on LexaGene's MiQLab system.



In January 2020, Heska Corp., a US-based company that manufactures point-of-care diagnostics equipment and imaging devices, acquired Scil Animal Care Co. for a deal amount of $110 million. With this acquisition, Heska Corp.'s overseas market share increased to 40% in Germany and 30% in Spain and France, which also expanded the company's animal care offering. Social Animal Care is a France based company that manufactures veterinary diagnostic devices.

