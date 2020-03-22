Veterinarians say pets can't spread COVID-19, scaling back on-site care

Veterinary offices are scaling back the care they provide on-site to limit contact between people even though they maintain that pets are not able to spread the COVID-19 virus.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control advises that while pet owners should practice social distancing and minimize contact with others, there is little risk that their pets are a risk to them.

"At the current time even with all of the testing that's gone on in China only two animals so far have tested positive," said Adrian Walton at the Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge. "There is zero evidence that your pets can shed the virus onto you."

The Centre for Disease Control's website says that while the virus that causes COVID-19 most likely originated from an animal source in China, "it is now spreading from person-to-person when there is direct contact (through droplets from coughing and sneezing or through direct contact with the virus on hands or surfaces) and not from contact with animals."

Pet owners worry about disease transmission

Some pet owners are still being more cautious than usual with their dog walk routines.

"I just think people shouldn't be petting each other's dogs," said Rose Klippenstein who has stopped people from petting her dog. "But when you come to the dog park that's the price you pay."

Jaime Gomez says his one-year-old beagle Maisie's routine has mostly stayed the same.

"We just are mindful when we come to this space that there's not too many people at the same time but other than that she interacts with some dogs here, with others she doesn't."

Many owners still have questions about how exactly the virus can affect animals.

"Some people just walking by have stopped and pet him," said Lisa Chatwin about her golden retriever. "I've been like this is probably okay, but now i'm wondering if it actually is and then I'm going home and rubbing all around him"

Helen Childs, a veterinarian at the West End Veterinary Clinic in Vancouver, says corona virus is common with pets.

"Puppies oftentimes get coronavirus and it can cause mild diarrhea, but we don't really aggressively treat it."

Both Childs and Dewdney say there's no evidence that suggests pets are a risk to owners or that owners are a risk to pets and don't see an issue going to dog parks as long as people keep their distance.

Vet clinics restricting visitors

Veterinary clinics have also been taking precautions to ensure that they can keep treating animals while minimizing human contact.

"We do not allow more than one person from the public in at one time," said Walton. "They are to wait in the parking lot until we escort them into a room."

Childs' clinic has similar protocols. She also says they've been using more sedation than usual so animals don't need as many staff on hand at once.

"We only want to have one staff member in there at a time so we get the animals fully sedated for that purpose."

Dewdney also recommends that pet owners make sure they have a month's supply of food and prescriptions for their pets in case they are quarantined and need to care for them for several weeks.

With files from Belle Puri

