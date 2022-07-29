Veterans, Same-Sex Couples Stand To Lose In GOP Hissy Fit Over Democratic Deal

Amanda Terkel
·4 min read
Veterans, Same-Sex Couples Stand To Lose In GOP Hissy Fit Over Democratic Deal

It seemed like a smooth path for the veterans’ benefits bill.

The bipartisan legislation would extend health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas. The initial bill passed the Senate last month with 34 Republicans joining every single Democrat in favor. Veterans’ groups planned a news conference for Thursday, which was widely expected to be a declaration of victory.

But on Wednesday night, Republicans blocked the revised measure from moving forward, failing to get the 10 GOP senators needed. Only eight voted to end debate and proceed.

It came right after Democrats outmaneuvered Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his party and announced a surprise deal to revive President Joe Biden’s domestic legislative agenda.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) insisted that there was no connection between the two events ― he said he was concerned about the bill’s funding ― but it was hard to ignore the sudden turnaround for so many Republicans who seemed humiliated at being caught off-guard by the Democratic deal.

“This is total bullshit. This is the worst form of over-politicization I’ve literally ever seen,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), a sponsor of the veterans legislation, said Thursday.

McConnell initially thought he had gotten the best of Democrats. He said Republicans wouldn’t go along with a bipartisan bill to boost computer chip production in the United States ― a priority for the Biden administration ― if Democrats revived their “Build Back Better” agenda.

It didn’t look like McConnell had anything to worry about ― at first. In mid-July, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he wouldn’t support any new climate spending or tax hikes on the wealthy because he was very worried about inflation. Democrats figured their grand ambitions were dead.

And on Wednesday, the Senate passed the computer chips bill with the backing of McConnell and 16 other Republicans.

But just hours later, Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced they had reached a deal on a sweeping $740 billion package to increase taxes on the wealthy and invest in climate change and health care while also reducing the deficit.

And in a smart framing shift, they were calling it the Inflation Reduction Act. Under Senate rules, this “reconciliation” bill can pass with just a majority of senators, meaning Democrats don’t need the cooperation of any Republicans ― as long as all of their members stick together.

Republicans, of course, were furious at being outfoxed.

Democrats seem to have outfoxed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)
Democrats seem to have outfoxed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Democrats seem to have outfoxed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

“It was obviously a double-cross by Joe Manchin,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said Wednesday evening on Fox News. “Just two weeks ago, he said he wasn’t going to support a bill like this.”

“They stiffed us on this,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the chamber’s second-ranking Republican, told reporters.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Manchin insisted he wasn’t trying to trick Republicans.

“There was no malice intended whatsoever,” he said. “We had a bill that was almost completed, we were able to get it completed by Wednesday, so because of Wednesday, that means we can go into reconciliation by next Wednesday and be done before we leave” on Aug. 6.

But military veterans may not be the only victims of these Republicans’ hurt feelings. They may also take out their anger on same-sex couples.

A bipartisan group of senators has been trying to gain support for legislation that would codify marriage equality. The issue took on urgency when the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights and conservative Justice Clarence Thomas said he would also like other issues, including same-sex marriage, to be reconsidered by the court.

But on Thursday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) ― one of the backers of the same-sex marriage legislation ― said she now expects it will be harder for her to convince her GOP colleagues to sign on.

“I just think the timing could not have been worse, and it came totally out of the blue,” she said, adding, “After we just had worked together successfully on gun safety legislation, on the CHIPs bill, it was a very unfortunate move that destroys the many bipartisan efforts that are underway.”

“Just so we’re clear here ― Republicans screwed over sick veterans yesterday and are threatening gay & interracial couples today all because...Democrats are doing their jobs and passing extremely popular legislation,” tweeted Jim Messina, who served as President Barack Obama’s deputy White House chief of staff. “Absolutely disgraceful. Total loser shit.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The DOJ is preparing a strategy to force former Trump confidants to testify about the most secretive moments of Jan 6: report

    The Justice Department anticipates that Trump will claim executive privilege in order to conceal evidence from the federal grand jury, CNN reported.

  • Jan 6 co-defendant charged in assault of Capitol police officers pleads guilty

    A co-defendant has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the Capitol riot assault of three police officers, including Brian Sicknick, who died after the insurrection. George Tanios pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours – trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted Capitol grounds. Sentencing guidelines recommend a sentence of as much as a year.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongsi

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta